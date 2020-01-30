Funko Debuts Classic Contra Video Game Pop Figures

Konami’s classic run and gun game Contra arrived in arcades in February of 1987 – almost exactly 33 years ago. A port of the game hit the NES a year later. Today, Bill and Lance finally hit the big time as Funko Pop figures.

Contra Bill and Lance Funko Funko Pop figures are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for April. Interestingly, it’s the second classic Konami video game figure release in as many days…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yesterday, NECA launched the second wave of 7-inch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures based on the 1991 Konami arcade classic Turtles in Time (it was later ported to the Super Nintendo as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time). Wave 2 includes Michelangelo, Raphael, Leatherhead, and Super Shredder, complete with accessories, a pixelated look inspired by the game, and arcade cabinet-style packaging.

The TMNT: Turtles In Time figures are exclusive to specialty / hobby shops, and you can pre-order the figures here as a full set for $89.99 with free shipping. It will be on your doorstep in May. The previously announced Wave 1 set can be ordered here for $89.99 with free shipping. It includes Donatello, Leonardo, Foot Soldier, and Slash with a whole bunch of accessories and the same pixelated look. It should arrive in early February.

Note that the TMNT: Turtles in Time game is back as a 4-player Arcade1Up cabinet that you can order here for $399.99.

If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.