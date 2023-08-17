One of 2022's Best Games is Now on Nintendo Switch

More than six years after the system's release, Nintendo Switch continues to see a steady stream of original games, as well as ports of titles that debuted elsewhere. In 2022, Vampire Survivors released on PC, mobile, and Xbox platforms, but Nintendo fans were left watching on jealously. After multiple award wins and nominations, the game released today on Nintendo Switch, giving users a chance to see what all the fuss is about! The game has also launched with a 10% discount, making it just $4.49, down from the normal $4.99. The discount will be available through August 30th.

A launch trailer for the game on Nintendo Switch can be found below. Readers interested in purchasing Vampire Survivors on the eShop can do so right here.

In addition to the base game, Vampire Survivors lands on Nintendo Switch alongside the previously released DLC. Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari are both available on the system, and both have also received a 10% discount, launching at just $1.79 each. Both of these expansions add a new stage each, as well as new characters, weapons, and more. The game's Switch debut happens to coincide with the release of co-op multiplayer, which is available across all of the game's current platforms.

For those unfamiliar with Vampire Survivors, the game is a roguelike in which players must survive as long as possible while waves of opponents attack. Players start out by selecting one of the game's playable characters, each of which has their own strengths and weaknesses. As players survive longer, they'll unlock new weapons and abilities that can help them potentially uncover new areas to explore. While players will encounter a wide variety of monsters, none of them are actual vampires, despite the title. The game's music and imagery are somewhat reminiscent of the Castlevania series, though the gameplay is significantly different!

The success of Vampire Survivors led to the announcement of an animated series back in April. Story Kitchen is working on the adaptation, and developer Luca Galante will be involved with the show. Readers can find out more about the animated series right here.

