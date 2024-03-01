Vampire Survivors Recreates Final Fantasy 7 Trailer For New Update

Today is the release date of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, a monumental release date for the early portion of 2024. Our review gave it a 5/5 score and said it "improves on nearly every aspect" of FF7 Remake. With so many eyes on Rebirth, it's no surprise to see other developers trying to jump on the train, but one surprising crossover is taking the internet by storm. You might not think Vampire Survivors has much in common with FF7, but the team at Poncle has taken the opportunity to recreate the trailer for the original FF7 to hype up its new Space 54 update.

Vampire Survivors Recreated Classic FF7 Trailer

Happy #FF7R launch day everyone!



We've made a shot-for-shot remake of the '97 FF7 teaser trailer to celebrate (and because @poncle_soft is obsessed with Final Fantasy and made us)



Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/5YFjp0TQ8l — Vampire Survivors 🧄 Space-54 Update Out Now (@poncle_vampire) February 29, 2024

As you can see in the trailer above, this is a shot-for-shot remake of the Final Fantasy 7 teaser trailer from 1997. Given Vampire Survivors' pixelated look, it works incredibly well. The best news is that it's not a simple gimmick because Vampire Survivors has also gotten a new patch today. The Space 54 update includes two new characters for players to unlock and master.

On top of that, the free update includes seven brand-new achievements to unlock, giving players even more of a reason to jump back in. There's also a new bonus stage, four weapons, and a relic to find. It's not quite as massive of an update as the most recent paid DLCs, but this is a solid chunk of content that we're getting for free. There's also a full rundown of new bug fixes which you can find below.

Vampire Survivors is available now on mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Vampire Survivors Space 54 Patch Notes

1.9.0 tweaks and fixes:

- Optimisation for spawning of gems and coins

- Optimisation for weapons that interact with pickups (Gatti Amari, Vicious Hunger, etc.)

- Fixed red XP gems sometimes flying away and taking forever to come back

- Fixed Coffins not spawning if the corresponding character had been unlocked via a spell

- Fixed Crimson Shroud not triggering retaliation damage

- Fixed a layering issue with CosmicEgg enemy

- Fixed merchant alignment upon multiple opens

- Fixed some particle emitters leaving gaps

- Fixed collision shape of Valkyrie Turner

- Fixed bought weapons in Adventures that wouldn't always level up in the same run they had been bought

- Fixed multiple evos of the same weapon appearing in treasure chests when only one should be present

- Fixed some animations going at insane speed on certain monitors

- Fixed Victory Sword not instant-killing some reapers that should have been weak to it

- Fixed text scaling sometime being off in Stage Selection

- Fixed display of secret characters sometime showing question marks when they shouldn't

- Fixed timing of events tied to music in Gallo Tower, Astral Stair, Eudamonia Machine

- Fixed "Show Guides" option resetting after every run

- Fixed The Directer sometime not getting counted as defeated in the Bestiary

- Tentative fix for Linux launch issue and missing Steam Overlay

- [MOONSPELL] Fixed time limit in Adventure Chapter 5

- [FOSCARI] Fixed Arcana XIX – Heart of Fire sometimes not applying to Prismatic Missile

- [FOSCARI] Optimisation for Shadow Servant at high Amount

- [FOSCARI] Fixed Je-Ne-Viv's World Eater's offset

- [EM] Fixed Mini Impostor and Impostongue appearing as level up options when they shouldn't anymore

- [EM] Fixed the medical scan not clearing its projectiles when the character dies

- [EM] Fixed interaction between Just Vent and Pentagram triggering errors

- [EM] Fixed Magnet bonus from Paranormal Scan being 10 times smaller than it should have been

- [EM] Fixed white box shown on some maps while in Adventures

- [MOBILE] text sizes on portrait when opening grimoire adjusted

- [MOBILE] fix missing options button on fresh save in portrait

- [MOBILE] fix jumping characters on ascension mobile window

- [MOBILE] fix for merchant screen layout on some screen resolutions

- [MOBILE] fix for Ascension animation moving parts of the UI

- [MOBILE] fix an issue for spells sometimes not working on Android

- Other minor bugfixes, tweaks, memory optimisations

- A lot of background work for accounts management and Cross-Save

- (x18) Pushing this change so [new game engine] stops bugging me

- (x6) Pushing this change because [new game engine] decided a feature was a bug