Vampire Survivors' Developer Confirms "Directer's Cut" Content is Coming

At the end of last week, Vampire Survivors' developer poncle released the Nintendo Switch version of the game alongside the addition of co-op mode. However, that wasn't the only thing poncle shared if you took the time to dig into its latest post on Steam. The co-op mode also brought a switch to a new engine, making version 1.6 an important update for all Vampire Survivors players. It also means that the team is now starting to tease a new "Adventures" mode, but the most intriguing thing poncle posted was about the leaked "Directer's Cut" version that popped up on the internet a few weeks ago.

If you haven't seen the original news, the short version is that one person at an in-person event showcasing Vampire Survivors' co-op mode was given the chance to try out another version of the game, jokingly called the "Directer's Cut." This version included all kinds of new weapons, characters, and enemies for Vampire Survivors. It wasn't immediately clear whether this was something that would ever be publically available since poncle hadn't said anything about it.

Well, in the new Steam post, poncle has now commented, saying that it has been "hiding some of the future content for the game in plain sight" since TGS 2022. Poncle followed that up by saying that while the "Directer's Cut" screen itself might never appear in the game, everything seen and mentioned in that version will be "fully developed and released in future free updates." In fact, the team has uploaded a new teaser trailer showcasing everything, which you can watch above.

It's certainly a strange way for a company like poncle to market its future content, but Vampire Survivors is kind of a weird game. Either way, it's great to get confirmation that this whole "Directer's Cut" saga isn't just some elaborate troll from the developer, and all of those wild characters we saw a few weeks ago will eventually be in the game. Of course, there's no word yet on when any of it is being added and poncle could split it across multiple bits of DLC. That said, the important part is that the "Directer's Cut" is, in some form, coming to Vampire Survivors.