Vampire Survivors Reveals Free Laborratory Update With Patch Notes

Recently, Vampire Survivors developer poncle announced that it is working on a new Contra-themed expansion, exciting veteran and prospective fans alike. However, that will be a paid expansion and poncle continues to work on free updates for the hit game. Surprisingly, the team dropped the next Vampire Survivors update earlier today. Update 1.10 takes players to the Laborratory for a helping of new content in Vampire Survivors. This is a great way for fans to whet their appetite before the Contra-themed Operation Guns DLC drops early next month.

As always, these free content drops aren't as substantial as the paid DLC. That doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in the Laborratory. Players can unlock a new challenge stage and a bonus stage, both themed around the titular level. There are also seven new achievements to unlock, a new character to try out, and a new weapon with its own evolution. Of course, you'll need to complete a few challenges to unlock it all, but you should have enough time to do so before the new DLC launches.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 1.10. The Laborratory is available now everywhere Vampire Survivors is sold.

Vampire Survivors Update 1.10 "Laborratory" Patch Notes

(Photo: Poncle, Konami)

New Content

- 7 new EXTRA achievements

- 1 new challenge stage

- 1 new bonus stage

- 1 new character

- 1 new weapon with its evolution

- 1 new passive weapon

- 1 new power-up, Seal III

Since the early days of VS, people have been asking important questions like "Why is it called Santa Water?" and this patch is finally here to answer that; but what other dark mysteries will surface while looking for answers in the Laborratory?

Note: The patch notes below contain full spoilers for the new update. If you want to go in blind, skip to the bottom for a list of bug fixes.

Quick walkthrough to unlock all the new content:

Pick up a total of 33 Rosaries to unlock the Laborratory stage. If you've been playing for long you'll most likely already have enough; if so, enter and exit a run to get the unlock.

Use the levers in the larger rooms of the stage until you get the Santa Javelin and Arma Dio.

Evolve the Santa Javelin with a maxed out Clover

Use the levers at the bottom of the new stage to defeat a lot of enemies and unlock a bonus stage

Survive 20 minutes to unlock Santa Ladonna.

Seal/Banish 40 items in a run to unlock the Seal III power-up.

Full spoilers:

New stage: Laborratory

A challenge stage where everything is trying to kill you, including the narrow corridors. There are special levers you can pull to trigger mostly positive effects (depending on Luck) that could also spawn weapons and passives, depending on which room they're from.

New weapon: Santa Javelin & Seraphic Cry

Though starting weapon as it aims for random enemies, can critically hit and it turns the Duration stat into additional Amount for itself. Compatible with special arcanas (Gemini, Twilight Requiem, Tragic Princess). Requires a maxed out Clover to be evolved.

The evolution uses Luck to deal additional damage. Picking up Rosaries while it is equipped turns them into a quadruple screen clearing explosion that turns enemies into XP gems.

New passive: Arma Dio

Allows you to choose any base-game passive.

It actually counts as a weapon, so can also be chosen from a Candybox.

New character: Santa Ladonna

Starts with a temporary cooldown bonus and automatically triggers a Rosary when reaching critically low HP (recover hp to full to recharge the ability). Absolutely nothing else 👀

New stage: Carlo Cart

A silly little bonus stage where you cannot fully stop moving. It plays very differently compared to the average stage, so there are no extra unlocks tied to playing it, it's just for fun.

New power-up: Seal III

As the name suggests, it's a more convenient Seal power-up that allows you to seal 3 items per rank. This brings the total number of sealable items to 60!

1.10.0 tweaks and fixes

You can now PET the dog by pressing both triggers on a controller.

When playing co-op, added the option to Share Passive among players for evolution purposes.

Stage Selection is now split into two steps for ease of navigation if you're playing with a controller

Updated pre-spawned arcana treasures so they get pulled in by VIII – Mad Groove.

Improved loader to provide more information about the current DLC loading progress.

Added missing retaliation damage to Pako Battiliar and its evo.

Fix for tips not showing in the Treasure Chest info panel of evolutions.

Fix for Bestiary mobile portrait info masking issue.

Pickups group in recap page now generates a new row when exceeding max width.

Fix for the game over red background overlay to use correct sizing after White Hand.

Fix for Sole Solution causing tile map issues during the fight with The Ender.

Fixed audio playback error in fight with The Ender.

Fix for "new content available in store" button showing up incorrectly.

Fixed character reveal so the characters are the correct scale.

Hyper mode toggle is now correctly shown.

Fix for text overlap/sizing in treasure chest info panel.

Updated pause menu map to match old-engine implementation.

Fixes for various weapons to hide them correctly when dying in co-op.

Fix for errors with random arcana selection being triggerable before the animation is complete.

Fixes for various stage collisions when playing in inverse mode.

Updated the player stats panel (pause menu) to handle displaying the Recovery value to 2 decimal places, so small increments are shown.

Fix for DLC ordering so that DLCs will now be loaded in a consistent order.

Fixed cosmic egg in bestiary.

Updated the Item Found page to check whether the item you are picking up allows duplicates, and if so displays the base level data.

Fixed an issue where if you manually changed the window size the current resolution would not display correctly inside the options page.

Fix for camera zoom issues when playing on displays less than the target 16:10 aspect ratio (both portrait and landscape).

Fixed selection arrows sometimes showing on mobile when they should not.

Fix to make drop downs hide when clicking anywhere outside of them.

Fixed an issue with allowing player 1 to reassign controllers when toggling in options.

Fix for Gatti chicken eating power and chance upgrades being reset on level up.

Fix for drowner's spawned via trisection events after 30 minutes being invulnerable.

Fix for disable moving background not being applied on stage start (only when toggled).

Fixed formatting / centering issues with secrets page on mobile.

Added a loader between menu and gameplay to show that the game is loading a stage.

Fix for Moongolow secret check in co-op.

Added scrolling to character selection progress panel.

Fix for hyper (and inverse) mode creeping to stages without hyper (or inverse) unlocked.

Added in missing scene fade transition between Moongolow and Holy Forbidden.

Fixed hellfire rotation on world bounce.

Various portrait UI scaling fixes.

Fix for error with coin spawn in Poe's Adventure Chapter 3.

Improved back button navigation on bestiary to be more accurate to JS.

Fix for cut off character found animation on mobile portrait.

[LEGACY OF THE MOONSPELL]



Evolving Four Seasons now only requires a maxed out Candelabrador

[TIDES OF THE FOSCARI]



Evolving the Flash Arrow now only requires a maxed out Bracer.

Fixed a sprite error in Foscari Abyss' background.

Fixed animation timing of World Eater.

Fix for World Eater offsets.

[EMERGENCY MEETING]

Fix for reactor engine sprite not filling in the black bars in portrait leaving visible gaps for the flames.

Updated the body part pickups that Shapeshifter spawns to allow them to be attracted by the magnet.

Updated the font used for the Vent2Weapon when enemies are ejected.