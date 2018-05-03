New Vampyr ‘Becoming the Monster’ Trailer Shows Off the Game’s Brutality

The upcoming Vampyr RPG experience from the creators of Life is Strange will be an incredible conflict for players. A gruesome setting for a man torn between his two natures: that of being a doctor who wants to heal, and that of a Vampyr who needs to hunt.

The latest trailer from the team over at DONTNOD shows off even more brutality and what it means to become ‘the monster.’ It truly shows the heartwrenching choices Jonathan Reid must make throughout the game during his quest to save London from an epidemic while deciding whether or not to succumb to his new nature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From what we can see in the trailer above, the combat looks incredibly fluid, allowing multiple playstyles to factor in. Whether close quarters combat is more your style, or you fancy a more ranged attack instead, DONTNOD offers a little something for every type of player during the game’s progression.

According to the game’s official description:

“In Vampyr, you play as Jonathan Reid, a doctor in 1918 London newly-turned into a vampire following his return from the Great War. His convictions blown away, Reid discovers the existence of a dark new world where supernatural creatures and secret societies live together in the shadows… and he is now part of this world.

As a newborn vampire shattered by an irrepressible thirst of blood and thrust into a strange new world, Reid attempts to interpret the supernatural in the best way he knows how: rational thinking. However, between ancient societies, mysterious murders and an imminent large-scale vampire hunt, his scientific assurances are challenged like never before. Driven by a personal desire to learn who caused his transformation and why, Jonathan Reid continues working to find a cure to the devastating disease that decimates its citizens.

But doing so, he must confront his nature as a blood-drinker and the terrible temptation to feed on those he swore to protect…”

For everything we’ve seen so far, this title looks like it’s going to be one hell of a ride. Where every choice matters, where every consequence could mean life or death, this definitely won’t be anything like their other series Life is Strange. This tale will be much darker, much more graphic, and will constantly push players past their comfort zone.

Vampyr is set to release on June 5th, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!