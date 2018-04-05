Vampyr Story Trailer Highlights a Sick and Twisted Narrative

“Fear the Reaper,” encourages the developers behind the upcoming episodic horror title Vampyr. The latest video showcases more about the story than we’ve seen thus far, giving us an inside look at exactly what it means to be Jonathan Reid.

According to the video’s description:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In Vampyr, you play as Jonathan Reid, a doctor in 1918 London newly-turned into a vampire following his return from the Great War. His convictions blown away, Reid discovers the existence of a dark new world where supernatural creatures and secret societies live together in the shadows… and he is now part of this world.

As a newborn vampire shattered by an irrepressible thirst of blood and thrust into a strange new world, Reid attempts to interpret the supernatural in the best way he knows how: rational thinking. However, between ancient societies, mysterious murders and an imminent large-scale vampire hunt, his scientific assurances are challenged like never before. Driven by a personal desire to learn who caused his transformation and why, Jonathan Reid continues working to find a cure to the devastating disease that decimates its citizens.

But doing so, he must confront his nature as a blood-drinker and the terrible temptation to feed on those he swore to protect…”

For everything we’ve seen so far, this title looks like it’s going to be one hell of a ride. Where every choice matters, where every consequence could mean life or death, this definitely won’t be anything like their other series Life is Strange. This tale will be much darker, much more graphic, and will constantly push players past their comfort zone.

Vampyr is set to release on June 5th, 2018! For more on the game, check out the official game listing below:

“Prowl the disease ridden streets in Vampyr – a darkly atmospheric action RPG from the studio behind ‘Remember Me’ and ‘Life is Strange’, developed using Unreal Engine 4. Set in early 20th century Britain during a bout of the lethal Spanish flu, the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear.

In a completely disorganized and ghostly city, those who are either fools, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the Vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakes; as the player it is you who determines how to harness your new powers, by specializing in deadly, versatile RPG skill-trees that change the way you play. As a doctor recently turned into a Vampire, you try to understand your new affliction.

Your quest of intuition, discoveries and struggles, will be filled with death and drama, while your attempt to stem the irrepressible thirst that constantly drives you to take human lives. As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu.”