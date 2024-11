Vampyr Webseries Announced by the DONTNOD Team

From the creators of Life is Strange, DONTNOD has an exciting new horror game that will be in a similar format called Vampyr. Instead of an artistic hipster, you’re a conflicted doctor cursed with Vampyrism as the ethical pull between profession and carnal desires continues to weigh heavier and heavier on the character’s mind.

The response from the game since its first reveal has been overwhelmingly positive. So positive, in fact, that DONTNOT Entertainment has confirmed that a four-part web series is in the works to showcase how the team came together to build this stunning RPG narrative. Titled “DONTNOD Presents Vampyre,” it dives deep into a behind the scenes look at what it takes to create a game such as this from the ground up.

Much like Life is Strange, the player will be forced into situations that have a “oh no” choice, and a “OH NO” choice – either way, you’re going to be faced with some uncomfortable feelings. With the premise centering around a newly-turned vampire forced to choose between his hungry nature and his passion as a doctor prior to his infection, there’s going to be more than a few horrific choices to be made in order to survive. The official synopsis of the game is as follows:

Prowl the disease ridden streets in Vampyr – a darkly atmospheric action RPG from the studio behind ‘Remember Me‘ and ‘Life is Strange’, developed using Unreal Engine 4. Set in early 20th century Britain during a bout of the lethal Spanish flu, the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear.

In a completely disorganized and ghostly city, those who are either fools, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the Vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakes; as the player it is you who determines how to harness your new powers, by specializing in deadly, versatile RPG skill-trees that change the way you play. As a doctor recently turned into a Vampire, you try to understand your new affliction.

Your quest of intuition, discoveries and struggles, will be filled with death and drama, while your attempt to stem the irrepressible thirst that constantly drives you to take human lives. As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu.

■ BE THE VAMPYR Fight and manipulate with supernatural abilities

■ FEED TO SURVIVE Be the savior and the stalker

■ SHAPE LONDON A web of interconnected citizens reacts to your decisions