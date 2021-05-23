Victoria 3 Finally Announced by Paradox Interactive

After nearly a decade of requests, Paradox Interactive has announced Victoria 3, the latest entry in the beloved series. Like its predecessors, Victoria 3 is a grand strategy game and society simulator. The latest entry in the series will be set during the Industrial Revolution, going up to the Great War, which should make for a very compelling backdrop! There will be dozens of countries that players can choose from. A release date for the game has not been announced, as of this writing. Victoria 3 will be available for PC via Steam, through the Paradox Store, and through Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The announcement Tweet for the game can be found embedded below, and a trailer for Victoria 3 can be found at the top of this page.

Announcing the newest Grand Strategy Game from Paradox Interactive, Victoria 3! Guide your nation in the ultimate society simulation from the Industrial Revolution through the Great War.

Wishlist now: https://t.co/xtA9K69SJd https://t.co/HulfIXUU4C — Victoria 3 (@PDXVictoria) May 21, 2021

As with the first two games in the series, war will play a big part in Victoria 3, but it will not dominate the game. In a Dev Diary posted to the game's Steam page, Paradox Development Studio stated that everything that can be achieved through war in Victoria 3 can also be achieved through diplomatic relations. Of course, players will have to decide for themselves how they want to go about achieving their goals, and nurturing the chosen country's population. The Victorian era was a time of great change for the world, and players should expect to see that reflected throughout their campaigns.

More information regarding the game will be revealed in the coming months. Fans looking to learn more about Victoria 3 can do so by subscribing to the game's newsletter. Signing up will also get players a "unique in-game zeppelin." More information can be found right here. It's unclear how long fans will be waiting until Victoria 3's release, but given the strong demand that has followed the game over the last 10 years, it seems most won't mind waiting a bit more, now that Victoria 3 has officially been confirmed!

