‘Virtua Racing’ Announced For Nintendo Switch

The Sega Ages lineup has hit the ground running on Nintendo Switch, with Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV (aka Lightening Force) debuting on the system last week, and others like Phantasy Star and Space Harrier on the way. But over the weekend at the Tokyo Game Show, Sega announced one of its biggest games to date for the series, and racing fans will be thrilled.

The publisher has confirmed that Virtua Racing is the latest addition to the lineup and will debut sometime over the next few months for the platform. An exact release date wasn't given, nor was a price point, but the game is expected to be around the $7.99-$9.99 range.

Fans of Sega's arcade legacy will be quite familiar with Virtua Racing. The game made its debut in 1992, introducing multiple dynamic camera angles, along with a virtual appearance that made it stand out in the arcade market. (Daytona USA would later adapt this camera system to better effect.)

Sega also gave the game an ambitious home release on the Sega Genesis a couple of years later, using advanced chip technology to bring its polygons to life on the aging console. It would also be ported to the Sega 32X, as well as the Sega Saturn.

Though the game has aged quite a bit over the years, it has a nostalgic appeal that will be right at home on the Switch, especially if Sega somehow adds local or online multiplayer into the package. And this could very well be just the beginning of bringing classic arcade games to the Switch. There's room for so many other releases, including a home port of Daytona USA or its sequel, as well as Motor Raid and possibly even Super GT, a game that has never gotten a home translation. Of course, fans want other games for the system as well, including Jet Set Radio.

But we're getting a jump ahead here. You can check out footage from the Sega Genesis version of the game below and prepare for retro racing goodness sometime over the holiday season. "GO!"

In the meantime, don't forget you can check out the other Sega Ages games for Nintendo Switch now. They're highly recommended!