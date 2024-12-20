Dead by Daylight Mobile Officially Shutting Down

Dead by Daylight Mobile is officially shutting down, bringing the portable horror title to an end. Thankfully, the game’s main version isn’t going anywhere, but those who played on iOS and Android will soon no longer be able to play Dead by Daylight on the go. The mobile version of Dead by Daylight will shut down in two phases. On January 16, 2025, Dead by Daylight will be removed from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Players will no longer be able to download the game or make in-app purchases on January 16, 2025. However, players can spend any existing currents they have already purchased. Those who have the game currently installed will be able to play until the servers are taken down on March 20, 2025.

Behavior Interactive will continue to focus on Dead by Daylight for consoles and PC, offering a welcome package to those switching from Dead by Daylight Mobile to the PC or console versions. Those who have accounts on both can still receive the welcome package. The welcome package contains 500,000 Bloodpoints and 2,250 Iridescent Shards. Additional rewards include Auric Cells, Iridescent Shards, and Bloodpoints based on money spent and XP earned in-game. These rewards are based on local currencies converted to USD and are detailed in Dead by Daylight Mobile shutdown FAQ page.

As the decision has come down from NetEase, many are speculating the recent success of Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play hero shooter using characters from Marvel, has caused the publisher and developer to shift their focus from Dead by Daylight Mobile to Marvel Rivals. To date, there has been no official confirmation of this, however, given that NetEase has numerous games in the works and upcoming projects, this theory likely lacks credibility and the cancellation may just be a matter of the developer simply shifting resources to new projects.

While news that Dead by Daylight Mobile is officially shutting down may shock some, many players saw this coming due to the lack of developer updates, missed deadlines, and how in-game events were handled. Additionally, many Dead by Daylight Mobile players have already begun to turn their attention to what cosmetics will be transferable, if any. Those from Attack on Titan, a popular anime, will likely disappear and not be transferable due to licensing issues. Others, such as the popular Tomb Raider and Castlevania content, can be used in the main game already.

While players have a few short months to continue playing and enjoying Dead by Daylight Mobile, it may be worth it to go ahead and make the switch to the PC and console version of Dead by Daylight. At least making the switch now will prepare players for when the servers are taken offline, and the game is no longer playable. There are also DBD spin-offs, such as What the Fog players can play to experience more of the game’s universe even with the mobile version going away.