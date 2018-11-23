Walmart Reveals Cyber Monday Deals Early Sneak Peek

Though we are currently in the thick of Black Friday, it’s never too early to start preparing for Cyber Monday! Because of that, Walmart has offered a sneak peek at some of the incredible deals they will be offering including gaming laptops, games themselves, and more.

“This year, we’ve been working hard to enhance the customer shopping experience on Walmart.com – from relaunching the new site to adding thousands of new brands,” said Chief Revenue Officer Scott Hilton for Walmart in a recent press release. “These changes are giving our customers new ways to shop Walmart this holiday season, making our assortment (and deals) easier for customers to browse and discover.”

The Cyber Monday deals will kick off at midnight ET on Monday, November 26. As for what they promise:

More Deals: There will be thousands more deals this year compared to last year, including great prices on top brands*. These deals join thousands of additional deals made available to customers throughout the season.

Though they were careful not to reveal everything, the team at Walmart did offer a sneak peek at what sort of sales on the horizon from a place that already offers incredibly low prices.

OVERPOWERED Gaming Laptop 15-inch for $799 ($200 savings)

Nintendo Switch Console with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $299 ($25 savings)

Nintendo 2DS XL for $129 ($20.72 savings)

We know that there will be several incredible deals on gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 4, with games themselves being discounted as well. Walmart has also been amping up their video game collectibles selection as well, so we can expect to see some special offers there too.

Though the small preview above is all we have to go on right now, we know that there is going to be much more available when the sale goes live. To take a sneak peek at Walmart has in store, check out their online store right here!

