Warframe Developers Are Looking Into Crossplay

Digital Extremes has revealed that it’s “exploring options” for Warframe crossplay.

If you’re one of the many players who play Digital Extreme’s free-to-play cooperative third-person action shooter Warframe, you will know, as of right now, it doesn’t support crossplay of any form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why? Well there’s multiple reasons. Firstly, the PC version of the game updates quicker than the console versions of the game, meaning, the PC can’t be crossplay with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And as you may know, Sony is unwilling to play ball with Microsoft when it comes to crossplay, and so the PS4 and Xbox One versions can’t play with each other either. But the release of the Nintendo Switch version may soon change some things.

Being that the Nintendo Switch version of the game won’t update as quickly as the PC version, means that PC players will continue to be stuck with just fellow PC players.

Meanwhile, like with Microsoft, Sony is also unwilling to do the whole crossplay thing with Nintendo as well. So no crossplay there either.

But Nintendo and Microsoft have a history of crossplay, and thus it’s possible the Nintendo Switch version could be crossplay with the Xbox One version. Will this happen? Who knows. But Digital Extremes is looking into it.

“Since announcing Warframe coming to the Switch, we’ve received an incredible amount of positive reception from both our community and Nintendo players,” said Digital Extremes Studio Manager Sheldon Carter while speaking to Tech Radar. “We’re exploring all options for people to play on and with the Nintendo Switch.”

Carter also noted that the team is looking into account migrations for the Nintendo Switch version. In other words, if you have an account on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, but want to play on Nintendo Switch going forward, you could migrate your account so everything transfers over to your copy of the Switch version.

Carter didn’t go into any further details on when either of these features may arrive, and it’s worth noting that he doesn’t go as far to confirm they will ever arrive either.

Warframe is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is poised to arrive sometime later this year.