Warframe Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, Announces Millions of Registered Users

It’s hard to believe that Digital Extremes’ action-packed Warframe has been carving up competition over the past five years. Man, how time flies. And now, the developer is celebrating this anniversary with some special goods, along with an announcement of just how many people are playing.

Digital Extremes has launched a new landing page that talks about what it has in mind for the game’s fifth anniversary, and enables fans to talk about their best experiences in the free-to-play multiplayer game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there’s more to the game than that, as the developer also revealed that it has attained more than 38 million registered players over the past five years, making the game a bonafide success. Eight million of those players came in the last year alone.

Warframe has been a regular mainstay on Steam’s ten most actively played games list, and the team broke down more specific stats as well. “They have crafted 52,972,344 Warframes and 234,766,197 weapons. The have assassinated Captain Vor, the game’s first boss, 53,117,969 times,[added comma] and been part of 41,765,109 Stalker eliminations. And they have accumulated a total of 136,747 years, 49,912,765 days, 1,197,906,351 hours playing Warframe,” a press release from the company noted.

Can it really be five years? When we started Warframe it was a 750MB install with one level,” said Steve Sinclair, Warframe Creative Director. “We had no expectations it would endure even half as long. But you, our Tenno, showed up and guided us and gave us hell! With your support we’ve continued to grow and experiment and with your blessing we’ll continue to do just that. There is still so much left to do… together. On behalf of the team here at Digital Extremes, thank you Tenno. See you at Tennocon!”

Tennocon, for those who missed it, is the biggest Warframe event out there. Those who want to learn more or possibly attend can visit the official page. Those that aren’t able to attend can also tune in to the official Twitch channel to see what goes down with the event this July!

Congrats to Digital Extremes on reaching such high records in five years. Dare we say go for another five?

Warframe is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

