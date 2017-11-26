Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics Of War Boasts 4X Gameplay With Focused Combat

For fans of Warhammer 40,000, the team behind the epic franchise has announced Gladius – Relics of War with a new video and a new listing up on Steam. Relics of War boasts a 4X strategy adventure with real-time multiplayer that is filled to the brim with violence and terror.

According to the third project’s brand new listing:



“Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War incorporates the dark, gothic, far future science-fantasy setting in ways never tried before. A brand new, deep storyline has been created to combine elements of 4X gameplay with a combat-focused system. The evolution of technology, construction of infrastructures and exploration of an unknown world, goes hand in hand with the management of military resources, including heroes with special abilities and mighty war machines.”

Players will be able to choose from four different factions:

Space Marines

Astra Militarum (Imperial Guard)

Orks

Necrons

Each faction provides a unique gameplay experience with their own characteristics brought to the world of 40,000. Because of the intricate mechanics between factions and both enemies and allies alike, the team promises a ton of replay value with their latest project.

“In Warhammer 40,000: Gladius there is also a massive difference between playing solo or in multiplayer. The deep storyline was created from scratch to allow players to explore an entire world and lead the expansion of an empire from the ground up. The discovery of ancient artefacts and the custom-crafted quests will reveal the secrets of the planet and its mysterious history as the story progresses.



The real-time multiplayer system lets players build their own path to victory while fighting against live opponents, time and the natural perils that Gladius hides.”

There is no set release date at this time, but it does have the “coming soon” placeholder. The team will also be holding a developer preview on their Twitch on December 1st at 7 PM GMT.