Warhammer 40,000 TV Series in the Works

Many Warhammer 40,000 fans know the series from a number of various mediums. Originally started as a miniature tabletop game, the universe created by Rick Priestly has expanded into other forms of entertainment, including video games, novels, and a movie. However, it looks like the fun isn’t stopping there, as it has officially been revealed that The Man in the High Castle creator Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions is teaming up with Games Workshop to bring a live-action TV series to the small screen, with Spotnitz acting as both showrunner and executive producer.

As reported by Deadline, the upcoming series is called Eisenhorn and it will be set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. “The genre-bending series is set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, where mankind teeters on the brink of annihilation,” reads the press release. “While humanity’s armies wage unending war across a million battlefields, in the darkness, a secret conflict rages – fought by the agents of the Imperial Inquisition. Drawing from sci-fi, fantasy and crime genres, Eisenhorn will see Inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn and his band of investigators fight to thwart the monstrous schemes of aliens, heretics and daemons before mankind’s doom is sealed.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Games Workshop to develop the beloved visionary world of Warhammer 40,000 into a TV series,” Spotnitz said. “Warhammer 40,000 is steeped in rich and complex lore, with a myriad of traditions and stories that have accumulated over time in this thrilling and complex world, making it one of the most exciting properties to adapt for television audiences and the franchise’s loyal global fanbase. There is nothing else like it on television, and we are incredibly excited to tap into our own experience creating imaginative, complex and compelling worlds to bring this incredible saga to the screen.”

Games Workshop global head of marketing and media Andy Smillie said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Frank and his team at Big Light. Warhammer 40,000 has a massive global fanbase – they are a passionate community of Warhammer hobbyists who love to engage with our characters, stories and games. I’m truly delighted we are able to develop a show that will reward their loyalty.

“Inquisitor Eisenhorn represents one of the best-loved characters within our worlds, and we’re excited to share his exploits and adventures with audiences new and old. Frank and his outstanding team at Big Light have done amazing things with other properties, bringing complex worlds to the screen, and we can’t wait to see what our partnership produces for the grim darkness of Warhammer 40,000.”

As stated above, Spotnitz will be running the show as well as executive producing. He is known for creating The Man in the High Castle as well as writing on The X-Files. Big Light creative director Emily Feller will also act as executive producer. It is unknown at this time which platform the Warhammer 40,000 TV series will be coming to, but we should hopefully be learning more in the relatively near future.