Warhammer 40K Gets New Official Magazine

Games Workshop has announced a new magazine focused on Warhammer 40,000. Warhammer 40,000: Imperium is a new weekly hobby magazine focused on the popular miniatures tabletop game. Each issue will contain features about both the lore surrounding Warhammer 40,000 as well as practical articles about building and painting miniatures. Subscribers to Warhammer 40,000: Imperium will also receive various hobby tools and other goods. The standard subscription comes with tools, brushes, and art prints, while the premium subscription comes with two "sizable" armies of miniatures (a mix of Imperium forces and Necrons) plus terrain. Hachette Partworks is publishing the magazine, with the first four issues going on sale at local Warhammer stores in the UK starting on August 25th. Initially, the magazine will only be available in the UK, but Hachette has plans for publishing the magazine in other parts of the world eventually. Games Workshop also publishes White Dwarf, a magazine dedicated to covering various Games Workshop games including Warhammer 40,000.

While Warhammer 40,000: Imperium seems like its mostly geared to newcomers to the Warhammer hobby, Games Workshop is promoting it as a way for veteran hobbyists to get their hands on new miniatures. Depending on the price points for subscriptions, this might be a good way to get some new miniatures while also testing out new painting or hobby techniques that don't mess with a core piece of your army.

Games Workshop has been beefing up its Warhammer games ahead of the launch of Warhammer+, a new subscription service that contains weekly streaming content and access to Warhammer novels and rules apps. The company is about to launch a new edition of its Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team game, and has a ton of new rulebooks and box sets planned for later this year, including a battlebox featuring the Grey Knights and Thousand Sons. Games Workshop also recently released a new edition of their fantasy-themed Warhammer: Age of Sigmar game.

More information about Warhammer 40,000: Imperium, including a newsletter to find out when issues will be available in your country, can be found on the magazine's website.