Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Fans Say Missing Content Is the "Biggest Letdown"

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the most popular game on Steam right now. We know this because it is sitting at the top of the Steam Top Sellers chart. What's extra noteworthy about this is the fact it isn't even out yet, and won't be until September 9. This means it is achieving this on pre-orders from fans desperate to get their hands on the game early via early access. While the long-awaited sequel is selling very well, it isn't being received quite as well.

One look at its Steam User Reviews reveals only a "Mostly Positive" rating, which is the result of only 77 percent of 17,079 user reviews rating the game positively. This is a decent return, but you would expect better from a game that had so many fans waiting so long for the sequel.

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, one of the top posts on the game's page is a post focused on a "letdown of the game." For those who haven't seen the post in question, it takes umbrage with the game not offering classic helmets, capes, or color options for cloth. The post adds that this is "the biggest letdown" about the game.

While this may seem like an inconsequential complaint about a minor part of the game, it has resonated with players, as evident by the popularity of the post, and the comments as well.

"100% I thought that was one of the things that would be added day one. Hopefully when the game fully releases we start seeing more of that," reads one of the top comments on the post. "Yeah we also can't have our compony icon on the right shoulder if we wanna be a full fledged deathwatch so that sucks," adds another popular comment.

Of course, as other comments point out, all of this and more will almost certainly be added to the game in time, probably sooner rather than later. In the meantime though, some players are truly disappointed about the lack of aforementioned options. And right now, there is no word from developer Saber Interactive of the options being added.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently available in early access ahead of its full release on September 9. Its platforms include PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.