Warhammer 40K: Kill Team Announces New Edition, Brand New Box Set

wA new edition of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team is on the way. Today, Games Workshop announced that they were releasing a new edition of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, a skirmish-focused tabletop game set in the grimdark future of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The new edition will launch with the release of Hivestorm, a brand new box featuring the return of the Tempestus Aquilons and the Tau Vespids, an auxiliary winged race of the famed xenos empire. You can check out the trailer for the new edition down below:

Unlike Warhammer 40,000, which is focused around army-building, Kill Team is built around smaller squads of operatives who often have unique abilities and stats with every miniature. Gameplay typically uses a smaller field of battle and more terrain, with positioning even more critical than in the larger Warhammer 40,000 game. Miniatures used in Kill Team can also be used in Warhammer 40,000, although generally speaking Kill Team has a lower cost of entry as players need only one squad of miniatures to play instead of a whole army.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new edition of Kill Team will have similar rules to the current edition, but with an emphasis on making the rules more accessible to new players. In addition to the core rules getting rewrites for clarity, the new edition will also introduce universal equipment available to every faction and deployable scenery. One set of that deployable scenery will also appear in the Hivestorm boxed set.

No release date has been announced for Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team’s new edition, but more details will likely be revealed soon. You can check out more details about the new Kill Team box over on Warhammer’s website.