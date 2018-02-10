Games Workshop Reveals Location Of New Warhammer Cafe

Warhammer fans, you’re going to want to get in on this action now that the new Warhammer Cafe locations and dates have been officially revealed. Games Workshop has just announced that they are opening up a new North American Warhammer Cafe and suddenly we have a mighty need to take our butts down to Grapevine, Texas.

The lucky location took a bit of thinking to make it happen, but the huge Warhammer community in Texas was a huge contributing factor. The reason behind the Grapevine location was due to how connected that area is to the rest of the state, especially with the Fort Worth International Airport so close. Makes sense!

Just outside of Dallas, the Grapevine location is set to officially be open for business on May 4th!

When they first unveiled the location intentions of the Warhammer Cafe, this was what the crew over at Games Workshop had to say:

“Much more than just a store, the Warhammer Cafe will have a larger footprint, allowing for more gaming tables and enough space to run special events and activities. What’s more, you’ll be able to hang out and fuel your gaming and painting sessions with some tasty snacks and top-notch beverages.

The Warhammer Cafe will also act as a hub for the Warhammer hobby in North America, hosting guests from the Design Studio and a series of unique displays of Citadel miniatures. We (the Warhammer TV and Community teams) are super excited to check out the cafe, and you can bet we’ll be swinging by to help support the venue and report on the quality of the coffee.

You guys and gals in North America are some of our most passionate hobbyists, and over the next year, the Games Workshop staffers on your side of the pond will be doing everything they can to give you an ever better Warhammer experience. The Warhammer Cafe is really just the first of a host of cool new projects coming your way.

For now, the ink on the lease is dry, and we’re about to begin an epic manhunt to find a veritable titan of hobby to head up the cafe. We’ll keep you updated as things progress, sharing pictures and video so that you can follow along with us as we watch the Warhammer Cafe take shape. You might even have a chance to shoot us a suggestion or two.”

Thanks, SpikyBits!