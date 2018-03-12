Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Sells 500K Copies in Four Days

Today, Swedish developer Fatshark announced that Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has sold more than 500,000 copies on PC in less than a week on the market.

In addition to the impressive sales milestones, Fatshark also shared that over 50 billion enemies have already been slaughtered, many of which to a live audience, with over 204 million minutes of the game already viewed on Twitch. In light of all of these states, Fatshark cutely describes itself as “100 percent proud developers.” And they should be, to develop and publish your game independently is an impressive accomplishment, but to sell more than 500k copies in less than a week on market, tips the scale of impressiveness even further.

Fatshark CEO, Martin Wahlund, accompanied the announcement with the following celebratory blurb:

“We are proud and happy that gamers worldwide have taken Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to their hearts,” say Wahlund. “500,000 games sold was a milestone that we had, but not less than a week after release.”

To be more precise, “less than a week,” is a bit humble of Fatshark. As of today, the game has only been on the market for five days, which is technically “less than a week,” but you get my point. What is most impressive of all however, is to hit the same milestone the game’s predecessor needed six months. That’s a huge improvement.

A sequel to 2015’s Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, Vermintide 2 is currently available on PC for a price-point of $29.99 USD. It is also poised to come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though when exactly, hasn’t been divulged. Given the news of these sales numbers, it seems like Fatshark and Vermintide 2 are doing just fine isolated on the PC though.

More on the game below, courtesy of Fatshark:

The 5 heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat during the End Times – the combined forces of the cowardly Skaven army and the barbaric Chaos faction. Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending hordes of enemies. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent tree, and customize your weapon arsenal to fit your unique play style as you fight your way through 13 stunning levels. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies – if you fall, so will the Empire.