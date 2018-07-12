Warhammer: Vermintide 2 For PC Is $18 on Fanatical

Warhammer: Vermintide II has officially dropped for Xbox One today. However, if you’re looking for a great deal for you and your friends on the PC version, it’s time to stock up over at Fanatical.

The online PC gaming site is currently offering Fatshark’s well-polished sequel for just $17.99, which is a fairly good savings for what the game has to offer. The sale should be going on for a few days, so you’ve got time to pick up your Steam key and jump into the co-op action.

Here are the features for the game if you need a reminder of how awesome Vermintide II really is:

Experience a darker, bloodier and more intense journey through the fictional End Times Warhammer universe in the action-packed co-op Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. With this Steam key, players will revisit the fierce first-person slaughter-fest featuring visceral and ground-breaking melee conflict.

The original five heroes also make a welcome return to take on an even greater threat – the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde.

Players will be tested like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, each with talent tree progression, and customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style.

The rodent-like Skaven hordes return, but they are not alone, for they have formed a dark alliance with the dreaded Chaos army known as the Rotbloods. Enemies of all shapes, sizes and abilities will attempt to put an end to your group’s heroic missions as you explore breathtaking new levels set in and around Helmgart, a fortress city protecting the Bretonnian border of the Empire.

Customize your playstyle with 15 unique careers, each with different appearances, abilities, talents and weapons. Picking the right character and weapons is vital if you want to survive facing infinite numbers of the Skaven and Chaos enemies.

Work together with co-op players and AI, and strike a balance between sound tactics, if you want to overcome unimaginable odds.

Experience unique scenarios and intense trials with the brand-new Heroic Deeds System. These consumable quests dramatically alter enemy composition, level settings, weapon use and mission objectives.

Also new to Vermintide 2 is the improved Loot System, which – at the end of each mission – will reward heroes with relevant loot in the form of weapons, consumable quests, trinkets, hats, crafting material and more.

Relentless 4 Player Cooperative Experience

New and improved Loot System

Gruesome hack & slash action

Intense game music from top composer Jesper Kyd

We definitely recommend the game if you’re looking to hack away at various rat enemies…but it doesn’t hurt to get a good battle group behind you to get the job done.

Warhammer: Vermintide II is available for Xbox One and Steam/PC.