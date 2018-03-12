Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s Content Roadmap Revealed

If SteamSpy’s player figures are anything to go by, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has hit the ground running, with already 400k owners after only three days on the market.

That said, Swedish studio Fatshark has wasted no time in capitalizing on the buzz around its game, and has already revealed its first content roadmap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The roadmap specifically details the next three months for the game, revealing that during this time dedicated servers, mod support, and DLC will be on the menu. You can view the roadmap, in its entirety, below.

THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

While our primary focus for the months to come will be to listen to the community and ensure the best possible experience of Vermintide 2, we also have a general plan set up for the post-release period. We are proud to share our plan for the next three months. It details the rollout of new updates and content from the release until the end of May.

DETAILED LOOK AT THE ROADMAP

While March is a very big month for us with the release of Vermintide 2, the remaining weeks will be devoted to tweaks, adjustments and technical improvements. April is headlined by the first DLC, alongside plans to release mod support and dedicated servers.

Dedicated Servers – We are currently working on getting dedicated server functionality running, with improved matchmaking and stability.

Mod support – We are putting the finishing touches on mod support at this moment and hope to get it out the door soon.

Regular DLCs – Our aim is to release regular DLCs, with the first one coming in April and introducing two brand new levels.

With such a beefy post-launch, three month content plan, it will be very interesting to see what is to come later down the road. As this roadmap mentions, regular DLC will certainly be on the agenda. And if Fatshark supports this game like it did its predecessor, then Vermintide 2 fans will be swimming in content for quite awhile.

A sequel to 2015’s Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, Vermintide 2 is available on PC for a budget-friendly price of $29.99 USD. It is also expected to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in the near future.