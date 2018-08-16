Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Drops First DLC Drops This Month

Warhammer: Vermintide II is just as brutal and gorey as the devs promised and many players are neck deep in the guts of their enemies. The game is so brutal that mods were created within the first day of release to tamper with the difficulty levels. But for those warriors that want even more – good news, you’re about to get your wish!

The dev team over at Fatshark have just confirmed that the first DLC to drop for the gory title will be releasing later this month on August 28th. Titled ‘Shadows over Bogenhafen,’ we’ll be getting our first official look at the gameplay and what it will have to offer during Gamescom 2018!

For now though, we unfortunately don’t know much. The CEO of the company, Martin Wahlund, recently mentioned “The players will be invited to Bogenhafen, a city where the Heroes will be tested like never before by Grandfather Nurgle’s unpleasant attentions” in addition to a brief teaser video seen above.

As far as Warhammer: Vermintide II goes, it’s the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. The time has arrived to revisit the fierce first-person co-op slaughter-fest featuring visceral and ground breaking melee action, set in the apocalyptic End Times of the war-ravaged Warhammer Fantasy Battles world.

According to the game’s official description:

“Our 5 heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat – the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style, fight your way through a myriad of stunning levels, and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds System. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so will the Empire.”

Warhammer: Vermintide II is now available on Xbox One and PC.