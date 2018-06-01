Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Update Adds Mod Support, More

If you’re a fan of co-op based shooters, you’ve probably been playing Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on the PC front. Fatshark’s sequel delivers all sorts of fun action, along with great new visuals and challenges. And there’s more where that came from, as a new update just went live for the game.

The update, which is free and should download upon starting up the game, features some great new content. First off, there’s now mod support, so if you feel like adding something to the game, you can certainly do so. You can access it through the Steam Workshop and more details on what you can do should be provided by the publisher shortly.

But perhaps the thing that players will notice is the introduction of a new challenge mode. In Okri’s Challenges, and you’ll be able to discover what it has to offer through a book located inside the keep. Take a look inside and you’ll find daily quests that change up randomly, offering you the chance to earn some bonus goods.

The good news is that even if you don’t finish the quest within the day that it’s available, it doesn’t go away when new challenges come along. It stays open until you manage to either complete it or get rid of it.

So what can you earn in Okri’s Challenges? A lot, actually. There are 100-plus different cosmetic items that are up for grabs, along with being able to earn stuff through the Commendations Chests. As always, you don’t have to plunk down any real money to gain access to these Chests. Your in-game progress will unlock them as time goes on.

The dust system has also been overhauled a little bit, which should make things easier for players that are having difficulty with crafting. At this point, you can easily craft orange dust into blue and blue into green if you get enough of it instead of scrambling around trying to find green. Fatshark noted it did this in an effort to keep the gaming community happy.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available now for PC. It’s also planned for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. There’s not a release date yet but the team is headed to E3 in a couple of weeks, so we could learn more soon!