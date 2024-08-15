Warhorse Studios Announces Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Release Date, Pushes to 2025

After initially being set for a 2024 release window, Warhorse Studios have announced that the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel’s release date has been pushed to next year in a new video – though the new release date is early enough in the year that it’s truly nothing to scoff at, and players would much rather wait for a polished product than for Warhorse to release a game they’re not fully happy with. In the video, Warhorse sets Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for a February 11, 2025 release (a nice two days early birthday present for me, thanks Warhorse), with the available platforms for the game landing with current generation options – PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

The description for the sequel reads: “You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, ‘from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings’, as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder.”

The first entry in the series was independently developed and published by Warhose Studios, who have since been purchased by Plaion, which offers the developers a variety of perks – having the backing of a parent company as sizable as Plaion gives Warhorse more room to stretch their legs and show off the best of their abillities with the sequel. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is also confirmed to have a presence at the annual Gamescom event taking place next week, where they will be present for the Opening Night Live event and showcase 20+ minutes of additional gameplay, plus reveal the Collector’s Edition for the upcoming sequel. If that information isn’t enough, Warhorse has also noted that press and content creator preview coverage will be available to coincide with Gamescom, so Kingdom Come Deliverance fans have plenty to look forward to in the week ahead.

