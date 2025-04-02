Why Is Call of Duty: Warzone Down?

If you’re trying to play Call of Duty: Warzone today, you’re finding that the battle royale game is completely unplayable. The good news is that this isn’t a problem that you alone are running into as Warzone is meant to be down for all players at the moment. And while this will continue for the next day, when Warzone’s servers return online, they’ll be bringing with it some major new content.

Set to go live tomorrow at 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT, Call of Duty: Warzone will return to action and will kick off Season 3. This new chapter of Warzone will notably bring back Verdansk, which is the original map that debuted in the Call of Duty shooter upon its launch in 2020. A litany of additional weapons, improvements, and balance changes will also be hitting Warzone with Season 3 as well.

In order to bring all of these new Season 3 additions to Call of Duty: Warzone, however, Activision took the game offline today for a period of 24 hours. Situations like this with other games like Fortnite aren’t uncommon and actually happen quite often. Still, this represents one of the first instances in a pretty long time where Warzone has become inaccessible for a lengthy period of time.

For those looking to still play some Call of Duty today, Season 3 of Black Ops 6 has actually already started and isn’t going through any downtime of its own. While BO6 isn’t free in the same way that Warzone is, it has still brought with it numerous overhauls for Season 3 that should bring new life to the latest Call of Duty entry.