Wasteland 2 Slated For A Nintendo Switch Release

The Nintendo Library … still, it continues to grow at an impressive rate with more and more games being ported over, and new titles in the works. With one simple tweet, Nintendo fans got extremely happy as InXile Entertainment founder Brian Fargo dropped this knowledge bomb concerning Wasteland 2:

How about a little tease… pic.twitter.com/Zwh8gL8cQL — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) December 12, 2017

According to Fargo himself, “the same team who ported Bard’s Tale to IOS and Android are doing this.” “I have to give props to Nintendo owners for your love of the machine. My Wasteland Switch screen shot had the quickest traction of most anything I’ve ever tweeted,” he later added on his Twitter. But how could we not be excited? The Nintendo Switch continues to shatter expectations on a weekly basis and each port, each developer pledge, spells out more success and a richer Nintendo experience.

In case you are unfamiliar with Wasteland 2, which first came out in 2014 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC:

From the Producer of the original Fallout comes Wasteland 2, the sequel to the first-ever post-apocalyptic computer RPG.

The Wasteland’s hellish landscape is waiting for you to make your mark… or die trying. With over 80 hours of gameplay, you will deck out your Desert Ranger squad with the most devastating weaponry this side of the fallout zone, test the limits of your strategy skills, and bring justice to the wasteland.

Key Features: