Watch Snow White’s Disney Speedstorm Debut in First Look Trailer (Exclusive)

One of Disney’s most iconic characters is finally joining the roster of Disney Speedstorm, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at Snow White’s big debut in a brand new trailer, which you can watch in the video above. As you can see in the trailer, Snow White’s new abilities will make her a force to be reckoned with on the racetrack, and her kart blends several iconic elements from the original film to go along with her sleek blue and yellow tracksuit. Snow White will be available in Disney Speedstorm starting on March 20th.

Let’s talk about the Kart for a minute, which mixes hand-crafted elements with sparkling jewels and a few apples to really bring the design full circle. Snow White’s color scheme is featured throughout, and the wheels are especially impressive, with multiple jewels and ornate decorations immediately catching your eye.

While Snow White is wearing the Speedstorm style tracksuit, albeit with her colors intact, she is still sporting her classic red bow, and her bluebirds are also along for the ride, though they also serve another purpose.

The bluebirds are part of one of Snow White’s special abilities. It’s not clear if this is the standard ability or the charged ability, but the power shows four birds lifting up their corner of a sheet that lifts the car off of the ground and moves forward at a quickened pace. The second ability looks to be generating a host of different colored hats on the track, which seem to tie into the Seven Dwarves, but they also give Snow White a different power. For instance, you can see Snow White run into a green hat and she gains a green shield.

Snow White joins several other Disney Princesses in Disney Speedstorm, including Jasmine, Mulan, Belle, Mulan, Ariel, Rapunzel, Elsa, and Anna, as well as other favorites like Stitch, Wall-E, Maui, Jack Skellington, and of course the core Mickey crew of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Pluto, among so many others.

While there are so many characters already playable in the game, there are a few other Disney Princesses that aren’t in the game yet, including Cinderella, Aurora, Pocahontas, Tiana, and Merida. With Snow White’s addition, hopefully, some of those other Princesses will make their way to the game soon.

The latest season of the game is titled On the Grid and is fittingly themed after Tron: Legacy. The new season is live now and features four new Racers, which include Speedster Sam Flynn, Defender Quorra, Brawler Rinzler, and Trickster Zuse. The new season also introduces The Portal, which includes 6 Tron-inspired circuits to face through, including the Bitstream Loop, Output Circuit, and more.

What do you think of Snow White joining the playable roster, and who needs to be added to the game next? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Disney and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!