Early Snow White Box Office Projections Could Match Beloved Disney Spinoff

Initial box office projections for Disney’s live-action Snow White remake indicate the film’s opening weekend could match that of 2014’s Maleficent. Tracking information from Deadline estimates Snow White will earn somewhere between $63 million and $70 million domestically over its first three days. Maleficent, which premiered back in 2014, debuted with a $69.4 million haul in the U.S. Deadline also notes that Snow White is poised to be star Rachel Zegler’s biggest opening weekend of her career, passing the mark set by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2023 ($44.6 million)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The high end of Snow White‘s projections ranks within the top half of openings for Disney’s various live-action remakes but still trail several titles. The Lion King premiered with $191.7 million domestically in 2019. Snow White‘s estimated opening would also be well behind the likes of Beauty and the Beast ($174.7 million), Alice in Wonderland ($116.1 million), The Jungle Book ($103.2 million), and Aladdin ($91.5 million).

Starring Zegler in the titular role, Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters on March 21st. The film also features Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Back in December, Disney unveiled the first Snow White trailer, which featured a snippet of the new original song “Waiting on a Wish” (which is performed by Zegler). Reactions to the film thus far have been quite polarizing, as there have been controversies surrounding everything from Zegler’s casting to the portrayal of the dwarves.

It was recently reported that Snow White boasts a $240 million production budget, making it one of Disney’s most expensive live-action remakes. Even December’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which experienced its fair share of ups and downs at the box office during its theatrical run, cost less to make ($200 million).

Given Snow White‘s very large price tag, Disney would probably like the movie’s opening weekend to be a little higher. $70 million isn’t anything to sneeze at, but Snow White is going to have to earn a hefty sum in order to turn a profit. Even if its opening is in-line with Maleficent, that doesn’t mean it will finish with a similar total; Maleficent ended up grossing $758.5 million worldwide, a haul that was likely boosted by star Angelina Jolie’s global appeal. Snow White is at a bit of a disadvantage as it gears up for its opening due to the mixed word-of-mouth. Enthusiasm for this Disney remake does not appear to be as high as other titles, and that could negatively impact its commercial prospects.

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind these are just early estimates that can fluctuate (in one direction or the other) as Snow White‘s premiere draws closer. Should the film earn positive reviews, it could turn out to be a bigger hit than expected, especially since it won’t be facing much direct competition in the early spring. If the conversation around the movie can turn around, Disney seems to have Snow White in a good position to succeed.