Disney Speedstorm Roadmap Reveals Incredibles, Tron and Big Hero 6 Seasons

To quote Edna Mode: “Never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” Gameloft is looking ahead to the future of Disney Speedstorm, the Disney and Pixar-based free-to-play kart combat-racing game, with new seasons inspired by The Incredibles (in honor of the Pixar movie’s 20th anniversary), 2014’s Big Hero 6 (which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary), and Tron (ahead of the upcoming third installment, Tron: Ares).

Gameloft also announced that the game is shifting gears: seasons with six racers will continue rolling out over two months, while each new season with seven racers will be extended to three months “to ensure our game team has sufficient time to develop and polish the new content,” the publisher said.

Disney Speedstorm Season 11: The Incredibles

As seen in the just-revealed roadmap above, Disney Speedstorm season 11 launches in December 2024 with five all-new racers and a new race environment inspired by Pixar’s The Incredibles. Additionally, two new mid-season racers (potentially Moana and Maui from Disney Animation’s Moana 2) will join the race during the three-part, three-month season. The racers have yet to be revealed, but the super-powered Parr family includes Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and siblings Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack; there’s also Frozone, Supers fashion designer Edna “E” Mode, and the supervillain Syndrome.

Disney Speedstorm Season 12: Tron

In March 2025, Disney Speedstorm season 12 will plug into the Grid with Tron, which will be split into two parts and two Golden Passes over two months. The Tron-inspired season will have four more seasonal racers, two mid-season racers, and a new race environment that appears to be based on the Grid, the digital frontier as seen in 1982’s Tron and 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

Disney Speedstorm Season 13: Big Hero 6

Disney Speedstorm season 13, which is based on Big Hero 6, will return to the extended season format with five seasonal racers from the superhero team consisting of Baymax, Hiro Himada, Go Go, Wasabi, Honey Lemon, and Fred. The three-part season will offer an additional two mid-season racers and will be split across three Golden Passes (each sold separately).

Since the game’s free-to-play launch in September 2023, the Disney Speedstorm roster has expanded to 75 racers from across Disney and Pixar franchises. They include 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Hercules, Inside Out 2, Jungle Book, Lilo & Stitch, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Monsters, Inc., Mulan, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Pirates of the Caribbean, Sleeping Beauty, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, The Muppets, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Toy Story, WALL-E, Walt Disney World, and Wreck-It Ralph.

Disney Speedstorm is available to download for free on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and iOS/Android.

