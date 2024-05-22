What If...? – An Immersive Story Trailer and Release Date Revealed

There is now a release date and trailer for the new interactive story What If…? – An Immersive Story. First announced at the beginning of May, What If…? – An Immersive Story is a collaboration between Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive, and is the first interactive Disney+ original story. Fans will have the opportunity to help The Watcher and Wong battle dangerous variants from across the Multiverse. Luckily, they'll have lots of tools at their disposal such as the Infinity Stones and mystic spells. What If…? – An Immersive Story debuts on Thursday, May 30th, exclusively on Apple Vision Pro as a free app for a limited time.

"What If…? – An Immersive Story is the result of what can happen when you bring together the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios, and Disney+ to push the boundaries of technology in the service of telling our stories in new and exciting ways," said executive producer Shereif M. Fattouh. "This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all. I can't wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way."

What is What If…? – An Immersive Story about?

What If…? reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways. Utilizing the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, What If…? – An Immersive Story will deliver a technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans that completely transforms the space around them. As they step into breathtaking environments, they will cross between mixed and virtual reality as they enter new and iconic MCU locations. Fans will use their hands and eyes to interact with the world around them, becoming immersed with stunning visuals and spatial audio, and work to save the fate of reality as they live out their narrative journey. Together, these groundbreaking features and more will remind them that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path.

What If…? – An Immersive Story is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive. The experience is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty (The Learning Curve), with music by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman (American Fiction, The Marvels). What If…? – An Immersive Story is executive produced by Bushore, Fattouh, and Brad Winderbaum (What If…?, X-Men '97), with Bryan Andrews (What If…?, Primal) serving as consulting producer. Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of immersive content at Lucasfilm and ILM Immersive, Mark S. Miller, VP of creative development and production at ILM Immersive, and Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios, all serve as executive producers.