Why Battlefield 6 Isn’t Bad Company 3, According to DICE

For years, Battlefield fans have been hoping for a game hearkening back to the glory days of Battlefield: Bad Company and its sequel, Bad Company 2. While Battlefield 6 isn’t a third Bad Company installment, there’s a good reason why Battlefield Studios, which includes franchise mainstay developer DICE, titled the new game as such.

Speaking to ComicBook.com’s Cade Onder at EA’s Battlefield 6 reveal event, developers from DICE explained why they went with the fairly straightforward name.

“I mean, basically, this is a main title, right?” said DICE Senior Producer David Sirland. “We were asked, make the best Battlefield possible, it has to be a mainline title. And if you follow our somewhat illogical numbering, it’s six.”

Added DICE Producer Alexia Christofi: “I think we were all saying it internally, like way before we’d even decided a name, we were like, ‘Probably should be Battlefield 6, right?’ It makes sense.”

Going by that “illogical numbering,” the last “mainline” title in the series was 2018’s Battlefield V, which was a follow-up to Battlefield 1. In between Battlefield V and Battlefield 6 is the relatively poorly received Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 6 Wants to Win Over Old Fans

Battlefield 6 has already been compared to Battlefield 3, 4, and both Bad Company games by both developers and fans. The upcoming shooter even adds features from those older games, like a fully 3D minimap. After a divisive entry in Battlefield 2042, the main goal of Battlefield 6 appears to be attracting the franchise’s old fan base.

By naming the new game Battlefield 6, DICE and the rest of the development team are signaling that this is a core entry in the series with a traditional Battlefield feel.

Sirland added about the game’s title: “That was suggested right when I came on the project, I [came on] like one year in or something, it was under the premise of we need to make the best combat we’ve ever made. Like start from the crosshair, go out, just make it the tightest, the best, the highest quality possible, and make it feel like Battlefield. Make it all sync together in the destruction and all of the other tenants of that and I think we have.”

Longtime fans of Battlefield have the opportunity to go hands-on with the game’s multiplayer through an open beta, though the large influx of players is causing long queue times. There’s still plenty of time to jump in and make your own judgments about whether Battlefield 6 captures that older Battlefield spirit, with the beta running this weekend (early access today and open access August 9th to 10th) and the next (August 14th to 17th). Battlefield 6 will then fully release on October 10th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.