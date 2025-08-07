Battlefield 6 Beta: 6 Best Guns to Use

The Battlefield 6 beta is finally here and we have a handy guide on the best guns for you to use. Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year. While there was a lot of hesitation going into the game’s reveal due to concerning reports and a bad history, the tide has turned and fans are really excited for the game. The initial reveal was really promising and impressions of Battlefield 6 were extremely high on the game. I got to play about 8 hours of Battlefield 6 in Los Angeles at the reveal event and it’s some of the most fun I have had with a FPS game this generation.

Players are now going to get their chance to try out Battlefield 6‘s beta and I decided I would try to pass some of my knowledge on to you. I messed around with just about every gun in this version of the game and got killed by all of them, some far more than others. I know what’s annoying, what’s overpowered, and what’s going to help lead you to victory. I tried to incorporate a gun for all kinds of players, so you will hopefully find something that caters to your playstyle.

It’s important to note that you can mix and match any gun you want with different classes in Battlefield 6 in select playlists. However, each class has a gun that it specializes in such as sniper rifles for Recon and LMGs for Support. If you use the signature weapon in your class, you will receive various buffs, so keep that in mind when building your loadout. The buffs can be seen when looking at the overview for the signature weapons.

The 6 Best Guns to Use in the Battlefield 6 Beta

NVO-228E (Assault Rifle)

The NVO-228E is what I rocked on the Assault class in Battlefield 6. It’s an AK-esque weapon that is highly accurate at mid-range, so if you’re someone who likes a bit of a gap between you and the enemy, this is the gun for you. There are a variety of attachments for you to choose from as well to help you control recoil or extend your magazine as well.

KTS100 MK8 (LMG)

For an LMG, this thing is an absolute laser. Some Battlefield 6 fans even complained about how it has next to no recoil online, citing it as an issue. However, the gun appears to be based on the real-life LMG Ultimax 100, which has no notable recoil. Usually, a big heavy gun like this is designed to sort of spray and pray, but not this one. If you want to fire a stream of bullets on enemies that are funneling down a tight hallway, this is going to be your best option.

Not only is it dangerously lethal, but it’s going to be helpful for laying down suppressing fire. Enemies who are suppressed can’t heal, so it can keep enemies pinned down and trapped in cover while your team moves in to kill them or flushes them out with grenades.

M2010 ESR (Sniper Rifle)

This is currently the only sniper rifle in the Battlefield 6 beta, but there are DMRs if you’re looking for a semi-fire rifle with some range. However, the M2010 ESR packs a hell of a punch. It’s an instant kill with a headshot, something that’s not guaranteed for DMRs. Not only does it instantly kill them, but it also prevents them from being revived. Bolt-action sniper rifles have a “killshot” modifier that permanently ends the life of anyone who gets headshotted by it. If you’re accurate, this sniper rifle can be extremely rewarding.

M4A1 (Carbine)

Regardless of which playlist you choose, carbines are accessible on any class and the M4A1 is the best one. This tried and true killing machine has been a staple of FPS games for decades now and Battlefield 6 is no exception. The M4A1 has a high rate of fire which makes it extremely effective at close range, but it deals enough damage that you can make use of it in mid-range fights too. However, it does have quite a bit of kick to it, so you’ll need to control its recoil and probably throw some attachments on it to make it more versatile.

PW7A2 (SMG)

If you’re an SMG player, there are two SMGs in the Battlefield 6 beta. They’re both pretty effective, but I found the PW7A2 to be best at handling firefights at close and mid-range. You never want to get caught in a fight where your gun is borderline useless, but this one was able to get me out of some jams that the other SMG probably wouldn’t have.

M87A1 (Shotgun)

Finally, this is easily the most broken gun in the game. The M87A1 shotgun was being used and abused during the reveal event for Battlefield 6 because it is a one-shot kill and has an absurd range. There were multiple times when playing where my jaw hit the floor after seeing how far someone shot me with this shotgun. Despite being a pump shotgun, it rechambers its next round very fast, making it easy to quickly clear a room. If you’re playing Assault, you can also have a third weapon in your gadget slot, including this shotgun. It was a very popular addition to the Assault loadout at the reveal and was infuriating to run into. It’s very overpowered and Battlefield Studios plans to balance it better later, but for now, go crazy.

Battlefield 6‘s open beta kicks off this weekend and will return next weekend for all players. It’s currently available in early access via a code.