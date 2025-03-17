Battlefield 6 Bringing Back a Great Feature From 2008’s Bad Company

The next Battlefield game from DICE and EA — tentatively dubbed Battlefield 6 — is bringing back a great feature from 2008’s Battlefield: Bad Company. It’s hard to believe it, but it has been 17 years since Battlefield: Bad Company and and 15 years since Battlefield: Bad Company 2. Since then, EA and DICE have not revisited the Bad Company branding in any capacity. And this has been to the disappointment of many Battlefield fans, because the pair of Bad Company games are no doubt fan favorites.

While the Bad Company games are not being revived, and while it is unlikely EA and DICE will ever do anything with Bad Company again, they have borrowed a feature from the pair of games for the new Battlefield game.

More specifically, it has been confirmed that the next Battlefield game will be fully 3D rather than a top-down 2D map. To this end, it will be similar to the minimap of the Bad Company games. The minimap has not been formally announced or revealed, but this change has been confirmed by David Sirland, lead producer on the series.

As you would expect, many older Battlefield fans are excited about this change. That said, some Battlefield fans are less certain of a change that brings the series back so many years.

“Ah dudes hell yes. I was rewatching Bad Company stuff and was surprised how much of the good stuff was from Bad Company,” writes one fan. “Peak era is coming,” adds another fan.

A third fan further adds: “Interesting. I’m not sure how I feel about this yet, but I don’t see it being a massive issue either way.”

Of course, if the Bad Company minimap or something similar to it ends up being in Battlefield 6, it begs the question: what else from the Bad Company games will be in Battlefield 6? Unfortunately, we don’t know, but we should be getting more details on the next Battlefield soon.

