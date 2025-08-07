Battlefield 6 Beta Players Unable to Play Due to Massive Server Queues

Battlefield 6‘s beta is finally here, but players aren’t able to play just yet due to massive server queues. If you’re someone who has stayed up all night or woken up very early to play Battlefield 6, you may be out of luck for a bit. The beta launched at 4AM ET on August 7th and was immediately slammed by a flood of players trying to get in. It was thought that maybe the server issues would be avoided for the first day or two since you need a code to get in during the early access portion of the Battlefield 6 beta, but even that wasn’t enough to slow things down.

Within minutes of the Battlefield 6 beta releasing, players began reporting queues as high as over 150,000 players. This essentially means that they’ll have to wait for roughly a 150,00 people to get let in or close the game before they can play.

With that said, Battlefield Studios is working on addressing the issue. Just prior to setting the beta live, the team noted that they have introduced queues to manage server stability during peak activity in the game.

“Since this is Battlefield’s biggest Open Beta ever, we’re putting in the work to ensure that players have the best possible experience and servers remain stable,” said the developer. “To support this, we will use queues to protect the player experience but expect this impact to be minimal. You may encounter this during high peak moments, such as the start of servers going live. The team is working constantly to reduce any queue that takes place.”

However, you may still experience some issues even if you do get into the Battlefield 6 beta. I haven’t been able to connect to a match yet, despite being in the menus and having the ability to search for a game. It’s entirely possible I just need to restart my game, but of course, that’ll put me in the back of the queue. Either way, it’s a beta and these things are to be expected. It’s likely things will iron out in the coming hours or days, especially during the work day when not as many people are online.

Hopefully, Battlefield Studios is looking at this hype to measure what it needs to do to prepare for Battlefield 6‘s actual launch. This is franchise notorious for server issues at launch, so hopefully they come prepared since there’s clearly a ton of hype behind this game.