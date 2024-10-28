One of the Great Wii U Games May Get a Nintendo Switch Remaster Very Soon

One of the great Wii U games may be getting a remaster very soon. The Wii U was undoubtedly a low point for Nintendo. Not only is it the worst-selling Nintendo console to date, but it was complete and utter financial disaster for the company. It wasn’t just a low point, it was rock bottom. If the Wii U was rock bottom, what followed was its sky high moment. And makes the Wii U all the more peculiar as it is sandwiched between Nintendo’s second best-selling console, the Wii, and its best-selling console, the Nintendo Switch.

While the Wii U was a complete and utter flop, it did have some great software. Its catalog of games is no doubt the weakest of any Nintendo machine, but even at a low point for Nintendo it was still pumping out some great games.

One example of a great Wii U game hails from 2015. In 2015, most RPG fans were busy with Bloodborne, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Fallout 4. Those on Wii U though were busy playing Xenoblade Chronicles X, the second game in the Xenoblade Chronicles series that began during the Wii era and has continued during the current Nintendo Switch era.

Nine years later, a Nintendo leaker may be teasing its return. Over on social media platform X, user Samus Hunter recently teased that there are plenty more Nintendo Switch games releasing before the Nintendo Switch, which itself is rumored to release in 2025.

When asked for specifics, the leaker teased that the app, X, is a tease itself. This could be a tease for a few games, but considering Xenoblade Chornicles X has both X in its name and was in development under the codename X, a Xenoblade Chronicles X remaster on Nintendo Switch seems the most likely candidate.

That said, take both the tease and the speculation it has created with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven reliable in the past, but they’ve also been off the mark plenty of times as well. Right now, there is no way to know which camp this new rumor falls into.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor and speculation in any capacity. It very rarely comments on rumors and speculation so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.