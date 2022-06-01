Twisted Metal: Will Arnett to Voice Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s PlayStation Adaptation

According to new reporting from Variety, Peacock’s Twisted Metal will feature Will Arnett as the voice of Sweet Tooth. The streaming series is based on the popular PlayStation games, and Sweet Tooth has been the mascot since the first game released back in 1995. A murderous clown driving an ice cream truck, Sweet Tooth has become a video game icon over the last 27 years, even appearing as a playable character in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The LEGO Batman Movie star joins Anthony Mackie, Thomas Hayden Church, Neve Campbell, and Stephanie Beatriz. The series will be an action comedy, with each episode set to run 30 minutes.

PlayStation has been putting a major emphasis on film and TV projects over the last few years. Uncharted was a surprising success at the box office earlier this year, and several other adaptations are currently in the works. A series based on The Last of Us is currently in development for HBO, while a movie based on Ghost of Tsushima is also on the way. The most notable difference between Twisted Metal and those adaptations is the fact that the video game series has been dormant for more than a decade; the last Twisted Metal game released in 2012 on PlayStation 3. Perhaps if the streaming series is successful, it will inspire PlayStation to create a new game!

Adaptations based on video game properties are having a bit of a renaissance at the moment. Historically, video game adaptations have been a mixed bag, but successful films like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog have shown Hollywood that faithful video game adaptations can find a lot of success. A sequel to last year’s Mortal Kombat reboot is currently in the works, and an animated movie based on Super Mario Bros. is slated to release in March 2023. Of course, Netflix also has a live-action Resident Evil series on the way.

Hopefully, Twisted Metal will be the kind of video game adaptation loved by gamers and casual audiences alike. At the very least, Will Arnett’s casting as Sweet Tooth certainly seems to bode well!

