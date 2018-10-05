Gaming

Windows 10 October Update Is Deleting People’s Files

It’s a new month, which means it’s time to update that Windows 10 program. Unfortunately for many, the latest update means file deletion and for gamers specifically? Bad news on those old saves.

The report of lost files began over on the Windows 10 Reddit when one user mentioned, “So after updating i discovered that my documents, pictures, music, videos are gone. Wtf? How can i recover them?” The thread quickly gained traction with more and more users reporting similar issues.

Another Redditor reported, “I lost my D:\Document folder. It is not configured as a documents library and it’s not even in system drive! I do not have backup for this because I think the system upgrade should never ever touch non-system drive. Thank god I recovered all my data with Recuva. I think the update tool downloads the new system image to the document folder and then deletes it for cleaning up, because I found the deleted esd file in the removed D:\Document.”

The frustration then bled over in the Twitter-verse with users reporting similar problems:

One possible solution would be to try and roll back the update, but many are saying this doesn’t actually restore those lost files. So far Microsoft hasn’t issued a response on how to fix this issue but if you’re reading this, might be time to back up those saves in case you are hit with this bug when your PC updates.

Any other issues found within the latest Windows 10 update? Sound off with your findings in the comment section below.

