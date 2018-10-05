Windows 10 October Update Is Deleting People’s Files

It’s a new month, which means it’s time to update that Windows 10 program. Unfortunately for many, the latest update means file deletion and for gamers specifically? Bad news on those old saves.

The report of lost files began over on the Windows 10 Reddit when one user mentioned, “So after updating i discovered that my documents, pictures, music, videos are gone. Wtf? How can i recover them?” The thread quickly gained traction with more and more users reporting similar issues.

Another Redditor reported, “I lost my D:\Document folder. It is not configured as a documents library and it’s not even in system drive! I do not have backup for this because I think the system upgrade should never ever touch non-system drive. Thank god I recovered all my data with Recuva. I think the update tool downloads the new system image to the document folder and then deletes it for cleaning up, because I found the deleted esd file in the removed D:\Document.”

The frustration then bled over in the Twitter-verse with users reporting similar problems:

Lost entire “Documents” folder containing years of work, this morning after the #Windows10 #October update. How can @Microsoft be so careless!? — Allwyn (@allwyn_) October 4, 2018

I will never get windows 10 again so many bugs and errors and to be honest it’s full of so much extra stuff you don’t need for home users that U disable or delete so I’ll be staying with Windows 8.1 Pro — Wilykit (@OneSlickKitten) October 5, 2018

You mean this update is a huge fail and people have reported actually loosing files on their computer due to this update! — Timo Maas (@Melodic_prog) October 5, 2018

One possible solution would be to try and roll back the update, but many are saying this doesn’t actually restore those lost files. So far Microsoft hasn’t issued a response on how to fix this issue but if you’re reading this, might be time to back up those saves in case you are hit with this bug when your PC updates.

Any other issues found within the latest Windows 10 update? Sound off with your findings in the comment section below.