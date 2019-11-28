The Witcher EP Reveals They Didn’t Have to Change Much in Geralt’s Story

When it comes to adaptations, there is no greater concern for fans than seeing the main character accurately translated. No matter how good the film or movie might be, if the main character isn’t true to the spirit of the source material, it simply doesn’t work. Fans of The Witcher books and video games will soon find out if the upcoming Netflix series will do just that but, in an interview with Comicbook.com, The Witcher EP Tomek Baginski made comments that should put some of those fears at ease.

“To be honest, with Geralt one of the things we realized is that we didn’t have to adapt that much because in terms of the Geralt story, we are following the short stories quite close.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans aren’t the only ones that have strong opinions on how Geralt should be portrayed. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently revealed that the author of The Witcher books, Andrzej Sapkowski, told her that it was important that the show “tell the story of three orphans looking for a place in the world.” Baginski’s comments to Comicbook.com seem to confirm that Geralt will be in a similar place when the Netflix series opens.

“He’s already pretty mature and his discovery that maybe he actually needs other people in his life, it’s something which is not that different from the books. It’s actually very, very close. So we didn’t have to change much for that. It’s the same character arc, or maybe lack of character arc because he’s Geralt, right. He’s this character all the time, which is in the original story.”

In Sapkowski’s short stories, the invasion of the Kingdom of Cintra by the Empire of Nilfgaard alters the course of Geralt’s life. After escaping the invasion, Cintra’s princess Ciri comes under the care of Geralt, and the two find themselves accompanied by the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Geralt’s former lover. The relationship that forms between these three characters forms the crux of The Witcher’s narrative. While fans will certainly judge for themselves whether or not the show offers an accurate representation of the world presented in Sapkowski’s stories, Baginski’s comments are promising to say the least.

The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 20th. Are you excited for the series? What do you hope to see adapted in the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!