Netflix’s New Show Has Made The Witcher Writer #1 on Amazon’s Most Popular Author Rankings

Netflix’s The Witcher is, as you likely know by now, an adaptation of the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski. Much like the hit video games from developer CD Projekt Red, the Netflix series takes its cues from Sapkowski’s books, but it would appear that the Netflix outing is perhaps reaching a far wider audience — one that’s not intimately familiar with the source material. This is all to say, it’s probably no coincidence that the show has come out on Netflix, and now Sapkowski is at the top of Amazon’s rankings of most popular authors.

The rankings, which are apparently updated hourly and are based on the sales of all of a given author’s books on Amazon.com, list Sapkowski above the likes of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, mystery-thrilled author Dean Koontz, and more. He seems to have been on top of the rankings for several days at this point, and if you dig into the Science Fiction & Fantasy rankings, more specifically, English translator David French also makes the list at #6 for his translations of Sapkowski’s books.

Given that showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and more folks involved in the production have talked extensively about how heavily the first season drew from books like The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, it should really come as no surprise that interested parties have begun picking up the books in droves. What better way to figure out what comes next, or what was changed, than returning to the source material by Sapkowski? After all, an adaptation can only capture so much, and the imagination is a powerful tool. Plus, knowing how abruptly the first season ends, who wouldn’t want to immediately dive into more? Nobody, that’s who.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.

