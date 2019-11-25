Netflix Reveals Ella-Rae Smith’s Role in The Witcher

While a number of folks that have been cast in Netflix’s The Witcher have taken known roles — Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and so on — there’s still a good chunk of folks that’ll factor into the adaptation that either have unknown or new roles. Take, for example, Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands). While her casting has been known for some time, exactly who she’d be portraying has not. Until now.

According to Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, Netflix confirmed to the outlet that Smith will be playing a character named Fola. Exactly who Fola is, or what Fola does, or how she factors into the whole plot of the show remains unknown. Redanian Intelligence speculates that she’s an original character for the show, and is perhaps related to Anna-Louise Plowman’s Zola based purely on the fact that the names sound similar. (We’ve heard worse theories with less evidence that turned out to be true in the past, but grain of salt and all that.)

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.