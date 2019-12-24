Henry Cavill Pushed for More Signs in The Witcher

Now that it has been out for several days, folks have had a chance to check out however much of Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher series of books by author Andrzej Sapowski that they want. The series stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) as Geralt of Rivia, the eponymous witcher. In the magical world of The Witcher, witchers have access to several gestures called signs that produce certain effects, and Cavill himself pushed to have more of them in the show.

“I really wanted to push that in there, because for me the audience must know he can do these things,” Cavill said in an interview with British GQ. “It mattered to me, because it’s all part of being a Witcher.”

While there’s not too many signs in the show, there are a handful, and a couple of different moments that really emphasize them that I won’t spoil here. There’s also several scenes where it’s clear he uses potions and concoctions, though those are less prevalent than signs even.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.