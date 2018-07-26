Wizard of Legend Discounted to Celebrate Half a Million Sales

One of this year’s more appealing indie games, Wizard of Legend has managed to conjure up a spell amongst players between its co-op shenanigans and its old-school style. And now the developers are celebrating it reaching new heights with copies sold.

Contingent99 and Humble Bundle have announced that the game has managed to sell 500,000 copies across Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam, making it a huge success in the market. And to celebrate, it’s getting more folks in the door by offering a discount on the game for a limited time.

Wizard of Legend is now ten percent off on both formats, meaning you can pick it up at discount for a limited time.. If you really want to double down, you can buy the game and original soundtrack on Steam for $22.38. (The soundtrack can be bought on its own for $7.99.) The Nintendo Switch version can be found here.

The developers have also introduced a new Nocturne update to the game that should download automatically the next time you start it off. With it, a familiar character will randomize your runs through the Chaos Trials, so you’ve got a new challenge to take on. There are also various language options available, along with a number of improvements to the game overall.

These include fine-tuning the gameplay to run more efficiently, along with improved visuals and load times across both single and co-op missions. You’ll also find Arcanas working for the better.

And this is on top of the downloadable content that’s being planned for the game. This includes two new bosses to take on, along with two additional dungeons to explore. They haven’t been dated just yet but they’re expected sometime this year.

The game has come a long way in just over two months on the market. And if you haven’t discovered the game yet, you won’t find a better time.

Here’s the official description for the game:

“Wizard of Legend is a fast-paced dungeon crawler with an emphasis on dynamic magical combat. Quick movement and even quicker use of spells will allow you to chain spells together to unleash devastating combinations against your enemies! Unlock over 100 unique spells and discover powerful spell combinations! A wide variety of elemental spells allows you to create a hand best suited to your play style. Dive head first into the fray or stand back and let your minions do the work for you. Play solo or co-op! The choice is yours!”

Wizard of Legend is available now for Nintendo Switch and PC. Hopefully we’ll see it on other platforms soon! Check out the trailer below in the meantime.