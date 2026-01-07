New Wolfenstein 3 Report Teases Upcoming Reveal

A new report has claimed that Wolfenstein 3 is in the works at developer MachineGames and could be announced later this year. Back in 2017, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was released and ended up being one of the most acclaimed shooters of the generation. Naturally, many fans expected that a third entry would be on the horizon, but instead, MachineGames opted to release the co-op-centric spin-off Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Unfortunately, Youngblood wasn’t as well-received, which has since led to nothing new happening with the series. Luckily, for those continuing to hold out hope for Wolfenstein 3, it sounds like we could get more information soon enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new report from Windows Central, it was confirmed that Wolfenstein 3 is very much in development at MachineGames. The next Wolfenstein game was said not to be the only project in the works at the studio, as a multiplayer title is also supposedly being created. Further info on when Wolfenstein 3 might be released wasn’t provided, but it’s believed that the game is being made to release in tandem with the upcoming Wolfenstein TV series that was announced last year from Prime Video. As for the game’s public reveal, it was claimed to potentially transpire later this year at Xbox’s annual summer showcase event.

Wolfenstein 3 Might Still Be Years Away

While it’s great to hear that Wolfenstein 3 should eventually see the light of day, we might still be years away from its arrival. Assuming that the game is truly planned to launch in proximity to the Wolfenstein TV show, this would suggest that it could be two or even three years away. Although Prime Video is working on a Wolfenstein adaptation, work on the series doesn’t seem to be very far along and isn’t anywhere close to beginning production.

To further back up this belief, MachineGames only just released its latest project, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a little over a year ago. This means that even if the studio shifted its full attention to Wolfenstein 3 last year, work on the game is still in its early stages. Still, even if fans should prepare themselves to wait a bit longer for Wolfenstein 3 to release than they would like, it’s exciting to hear that the game is happening at all.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!