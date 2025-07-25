Wolfenstein TV Series in the Works (and at the Perfect Streamer)

Prime Video has found its next big IP to adapt. On Friday, Variety announced that Amazon’s MGM Studios is currently developing Wolfenstein for the small screen. The series is in the works with Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) attached to serve as the show’s creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham will also executive produce the series via their Kilter Films banner. There was talk of a Wolfenstein film as far back as 2012, with Roger Avary set to write and direct a movie based on Castle Wolfenstein, but that project never came to fruition.

The project still appears to be in the early stages, with the outlet noting there’s a chance the series does not move forward. However, should it move forward, it’ll mark the second video game adaptation for producers Kilter Films, who also serve as the producers of Prime Video’s popular series, Fallout, also based on a series of video games. While it’s unclear which game the series would draw inspiration from, as the creatives involved are being mum on the details, the official logline of the forthcoming series is one that shouldn’t surprise fans: The story of killing Nazis is evergreen.

The Wolfenstein video game franchise began with the release of Castle Wolfenstein in 1981. The game was developed by Muse Software especially for the Apple II. The second game, Beyond Castle Wolfenstein, was released in 1984 and served as a direct sequel to the first game, and focused on a nameless soldier who attempts to assassinate Hitler. The franchise continued to grow with Wolfenstein 3D, Spear of Destiny, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Wolfenstein RPG, Wolfenstein, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Wolfenstein Cyberpilot, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition.

Prime Video Is the Perfect Home for Wolfenstein

Prime Video serves as the perfect home for a potential Wolfenstein series, having not only successfully adapted Fallout into a television series but also served as the home for the hit series The Man in the High Castle. The streaming service also served as the home for the Al Pacino-led series, Hunters, which proves Prime Video is exactly where a Wolfenstein adaptation needs to be. It’s one of many video game adaptations in development at the streaming service, with Prime Video also set to adapt God of War and Mass Effect for the small screen.

Somerville, who is reportedly a huge fan of the Wolfenstein franchise, has previously worked on projects like The Leftovers, Maniac, Station Eleven, and 24: Live Another Day. Should the project receive the official go-ahead and be given a series order, this would serve as the biggest project for Somerville to date. He is also a novelist and has written novels like The Cradle and The Bright River.

Next up for Kilter Films on Prime Video is the second season of Fallout, streaming this December. That series has already received a third-season order from the streaming platform. A potential release date for a Wolfenstein television series has not yet been revealed.