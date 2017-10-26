Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ Highest Difficulty Setting Will Brutalize You

A lot of people realize that the Wolfenstein games don't hold back on their difficulty. Sure, you can select a set-up like "Can I play, Daddy?" or "Don't hurt me." and easily breeze through the game without breaking a sweat. But then there are the higher settings that will challenge you at every turn, like "Do or die!", "Call me Terror-Billy!" and even "I am death incarnate!", in which the Nazi forces come at you with all sorts of furious rage, forcing you to scamper for any health or armor that you can find.

But believe it or not, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus actually takes it one step further, as there's an unlockable difficulty setting you can unlock by beating the game once. It's called Mein Leben, and to help drive the point home, when you highlight it, your character essentially turns into a skeleton. In layman's terms, you're pretty much dead.

Here's how it works. The difficulty setting is similar to that of "I am death incarnate!", but there's a twist. Basically, you only have one life to get through the game. That's it. Once you're dead, you have to start all the way over at the beginning, without even so much as a checkpoint save. Now that's a challenge that even the most dedicated Wolfenstein fans are likely to have a field day with.

Getting through the game on Mein Leben is sure to have its rewards, like a nice Trophy for your PlayStation collection, or an awesome Achievement for Xbox One and PC players. But getting there is going to be quite the battle, especially considering that Wolfenstein was already putting you through your paces to begin with. Still, for those players that are up for it, just beat the game and you can see how you fare against Nazi forces with that kind of. Make sure you pack plenty of weaponry, because you are going to need it.

Of course, if you're not ready, there's always "Don't hurt me.", so you can see what you're up against before you bump things up. We won't judge you – too much.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus releases tomorrow for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order. It'll also release for Nintendo Switch early next year.