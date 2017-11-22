Play Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Free Right Now

You can try out Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus across all platforms at no cost thanks to a free one-level trial that’s now available to download.

If you’ve been holding out on purchasing the latest Wolfenstein game from Bethesda, now’s your chance to see if it’s a perfect fit for you by playing through the first level. It was announced through the game’s Twitter account and a post on Bethesda’s site that the free trial would give players a preview of the game while also allowing them to continue seamlessly into the main game if they choose to purchase it after the trial.

Don’t miss out on playing #Wolf2, nominated for 4 awards at #TheGameAwards! The Wolfenstein II Free Trial is now available. https://t.co/FCRMajEto9 pic.twitter.com/vG0Lpkxv2A — Bethesda (@bethesda) November 22, 2017

The gnarly image shown with the game’s tweet might’ve tipped you off, but this game is a wild ride for anyone who prefers their games to be a bit twisted. Taking place in an alternate time line where the Nazis were victorious during World War II and now control the United States, it’s got all the Nazi-blasting, government-defying content that you’d hope for in a Wolfenstein game with tons of creative weapons to add to your arsenal. The iconic BJ Blazkowicz also returns in the new game with both new and familiar characters to help him fight against the Nazi rule.

Aside from having your progress carried over if you enjoy the trial and end up continuing your Wolfenstein experience, you’ll have much more to look forward to in the coming months. After an announcement from Bethesda detailing the upcoming DLC for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, it’s clear that they’re not going to be finished with the game anytime soon. One of the game’s expansions is already available, and the next will be here in December and will be followed by two more in January and March.

The free trial for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is now available to download on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, so get it while it’s still live and look for the game among the Black Friday sales if you enjoy it.