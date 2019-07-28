Wolfenstein: Youngblood Players Think The Game Is Mocking President Trump

Wolfenstein: Young Blood released last week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch to little fanfare. At the moment of publishing, the game’s Metacritic score is considerably lower than Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and it’s user review score is dreadfully bad. Further, no one seems to be talking about it, which is quite surprising given that it’s a Wolfenstein game. Sure, it’s a spin-off, but so was The Old Blood, yet I remember a bit more buzz around it when it released back in 2015. That said, while no one really seems to be talking about the game at large, one part of it does have people talking, and that’s a part of the game that seemingly mocks and pokes fun of current U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Of course, this isn’t the first time this has happened. In the build-up to the release of The New Colossus, MachineGames and Bethesda made controversy with its marketing campaign for the game, which at one point ran with the slogan “Make America Nazi-Free Again,” which is an obvious reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. However, while this isn’t new for the series, this latest reference is, and it has people talking.

If you haven’t dove into Youngblood yet, there’s a variety of collectibles, such as letters and newspaper snippets that flesh out the lore of the game’s world. Again, nothing new here. However, in Youngblood, there’s one note referred to as “Publisher’s Rejection Letter,” which takes some very obvious digs at the president and his push to build a wall on the U.S. and Mexico border.

Of course, there’s a (small) chance this isn’t an allusion to Trump, but that’s how fans are taking it. And I think their instincts are right, especially given the context of the rest of the game.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the voice actresses of the game’s two twin protagonists recently explained why “it’s a big deal” that the adventure stars two female leads.

Thanks, PCGamesN.