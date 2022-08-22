Wolverine Finds a New Love Interest in Marvel's Fortnite Crossover

Wolverine has had a lot of intimate relationships over his long lifespan, which makes his newest makeout session all the less surprising. However, his latest escapade involves a woman from another dimension. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is a crossover between Marvel Comics and Epic Games that brings characters from the Marvel Universe and Fortnite together for an epic adventure. Of course, this isn't the first time a crossover between the two companies has taken place. However, Zero War does get the distinction of featuring Wolverine spending quality time with another redhead that isn't his X-Men teammate Jean Grey.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3. Continue at your own risk!

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 by Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, Sergio Dávila, Sean Parsons, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Joe Caramagna splits our cast into two groups: Wolverine, Spider-Man, Shuri, The Imagined, and Agent Jones on Earth-616 searching for the Zero Shard, while Iron Man teamed up with the Foundation traveled to Fortnite Island's ice-covered moon to find mech capable of defeating the Imagined Order, who are a group of scientists forcing multidimensional warriors to fight each other in endless time loops.

Team Wolverine and Spider-Man wound up in the Savage Land, where Stegron the Dinosaur Man stole the Zero Shard. After taking out some of Stegron's henchmen, they build a camp to ride out the night. Wolverine slashed up pieces of a triceratops for the crew to eat for dinner, which is where Logan and Imagined started bonding. Imagined could tell from the way Wolverine carries himself that he's older than he appears. His healing factor can be thanked for that, and Wolverine estimates he's around 200 years old. As for Imagined, she isn't aware of what her natural life span is, but she assumes she's older too since she and her sister were enhanced by their father, who they happen to be fighting.

Wolverine and Imagined share the history of being experimented on. Imagined tells Wolverine her origin story of how her father raised Imagined and her sister The Order, and how he sent them into The Loop, where combatants lose their memory every 22 minutes and have to fight to the death. Once they escaped The Loop, Imagined learned her father had her and her sister replaced, meaning he didn't see them as special after all. All it took was for Wolverine to offer some comforting words, and next thing you know, Imagined is pulling him close for a passionate kiss.

Later on, we find the two alone in the woods. Except for this time, Wolverine has his shirt off and Imagined is minus some of her upper body armor. One can assume something sensual took place, but of course, that is saved for off-panel. Logan tries to give more words of advice, but Imagined cleverly states the reason she likes him is that he doesn't talk much, and makes him shut up with yet another kiss.

What's funny is Shuri is the only one of their teammates that seems to notice Wolverine and Imagined are gone. She chalks it up to her senses being equivalent to a jungle cat, assuring Spider-Man that they are fine and should be left alone. Shuri even finds time to flirt with Agent Jones. Is there something flirtatious in the Savage Land air or water, perhaps?

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 ends with a big fight against Stegron, the High Evolutionary, and Doctor Doom, with the latter in possession of the Zero Shard. The fate of all reality is in the balance, so for the time being, matters of love will have to be put on the sidelines for now.